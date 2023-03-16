Superman Fan Art Imagines Michael B. Jordan as Val-Zod

Michael B. Jordan has been long rumored to be developing a Val-Zod-focused Superman project that was touted for an HBO Max release. But ever since it was revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran were rebooting the DC Universe after The Flash, everything has been up in the air. Gunn is currently writing and directing Superman: Legacy, a film that will feature a new Clark Kent/Man of Steel. Jordan was recently doing the press run for Creed III, where he was asked about his Val-Zod/Superman project multiple times and didn't give a real answer on the status of that project. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new design that shows how Michael B. Jordan could look as Val-Zod/Superman. In the fan art, Jordan gets this version of Superman's iconic costume that's in a silver, red, and blue color scheme. While Jordan hasn't confirmed if Val-Zod is still in the works, it says a lot that he's not really speaking about the project with the press.

You can check out the fan art below.

What is the Next Big Film Being Released by DC Studios?

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga)."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

