Superman Fans React To Movie Reboot News
Another day, another series of heated exchange on Superman fan Twitter. Less than a week after Superman & Lois debuted on The CW, igniting a minor flare-up of "Snyder fans-versus-traditionalist Superman fans" tweets, news broke that writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is set to write what reports are characterizing as a reboot of the Superman movie franchise for producer JJ Abrams. The prevailing theory is that Coates will base his screenplay on either Val-Zod or Calvin Ellis, two of the most prominent alternate Supermen in the DC multiverse. That's because Coates, best known for his writings about the Black experience, is rumored to be developing a story centered around a Superman of color.
There's a lot going on with the announcement; for years, fans have speculated about a Man of Steel sequel, and Henry Cavill, who appeared in that movie as well as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, is a big part of why. Fans love his depiction of the Man of Steel -- including some of the vocal contingent of fans who dislike Zack Snyder's DC movies; even among those people, the consensus seems to be that Cavill is an inspired choice to play Superman and should have been given a more straightforward script to approach it from.
That means Cavill fans -- and the folks working on social media to #RestoreTheSnyderverse -- aren't happy with the prospect of the character being recast at all. The #RestoreTheSnyderverse hashtag, a follow-up to fans' successful attempts to lobby Warner Bros. to release Snyder's cut of Justice League, is aimed at pressuring the studio to allow the filmmaker to complete the five-movie cycle he originally had planned before leaving Justice League.
In addition to all of that, many Snyder Cut fans -- and some people who aren't Snyder fans at all -- have concerns about WarnerMedia's alleged treatment of Ray Fisher, onetime The Flash director Rick Famuyiwa, and other creatives of color. The move to cast a Black Superman, critics suspect, is an attention-grabbing, public-facing move aimed at taking the pressure off of their other offenses.
There is a potential "solution" for Warners -- if indeed they want one -- in terms of Cavill, which is to simply allow Clark Kent to coexist simultaneously with another, Black Superman. Introducing such a character in The Flash, a movie that jumps through DC's multiverse and will already star two different Batmen as well as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), seems like a no-brainer.
Overall, though, there's enthusiasm about the idea of making a new Superman movie, and about the idea of exploring some new groudn with it. And, of course, plenty of jokes.
You can see some of the responses sampled below.
Not Clark
prevnext
I’ll only watch this new Superman movie if it’s Val Zod or Calvin Ellis.
DC doesn’t get to mistreat it’s black characters in movies and mistreat it’s black actors, and then get a pass from me because “oh they made Clark black”
Like @ray8fisher says A>E https://t.co/RFZPSGvxtz pic.twitter.com/LUhYYww8Wp— Myster Man (@MrMansMansMan) February 26, 2021
Will it even happen?
prevnext
Whatever WB does with the new Superman, I don't care. I just hope they're making decisions out of reason rather than some childish impulse because in recent 5 years with all those movies vanishing nowhere like GL, New Gods, Nightwing, etc. we all know they've got no plans.— FLY1995 (@LuyangFan) February 26, 2021
Earth-2
prevnext
Hey wouldn't it be awesome if Battinson and the Superman reboot were the cinematic Earth-2 and eventually replaced the current DCEU as the new movie continuity?? Haha just kidding... unless 👀— JamieChanga (@CasualWayfinder) February 26, 2021
Mixed emotions
prevnext
Me: Coates is writing a Superman movie!!!
Also me: but JJ Abrams is gonna produce... https://t.co/BzKAPEe00R— Clay Winstead (@ClayWinstead) February 26, 2021
Kind of a low bar.
prevnext
I am stoked!!!
BUT, honestly it could be Uwe Boll writing it and it would be the BEST Superman movie as long as the villain ISN’T Lex Luthor or Zod— Peter Sir (@Piotr_Sk) February 26, 2021
Milestone
prevnext
Why not do an Icon movie instead of a black Superman... https://t.co/HJCSukIEaa— hollylikeablvd (@nobodysbxsiness) February 26, 2021
Lots of speculation about Ray Fisher out there
prevnext
I would fucking LOVE to see a black Superman movie (Val-Zod), at any other time this would have been amazing but now this is such a clear attempt at cleaning up image that it's not sitting right with me.— GrayWolf (@GrayWolfDarrk) February 26, 2021
Also, plenty of lens flare jokes
prevnext
A JJ #Superman movie? Ok pic.twitter.com/89YhDUK3uV— Scott Braveboy 🦖 (@TScottBrave) February 26, 2021
Cavill
prevnext
I don't have any problem with another Superman movie (POC or not). But please, we need the story of Cavill's Superman to continue and have a definitive conclusion. He (and us) fought so hard to keep the role. He deserves. #Superman #HenryCavillSuperman— Heitor N. Morais (@Hektor1F) February 26, 2021
Betting on a Black Superman
prev
They'll say, you got the CW show for traditional Superman and this movie will be for the more current 'woke' Superman, they aren't going to just do Superman with that guy writing it. Black Superman, I bet.— Mark Riedel (@markriedel1977) February 26, 2021