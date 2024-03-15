Superman: First Look at Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer Leaks

The first photos of Maria Gabriela de Faria in her wardrobe as Angela Spica/The Engineer have arrived online. Set spies hanging out near the production of Superman in Atlanta spotted the Deadly Class star in black leather and snapped some shots before cameras rolled on her scene. This is the first significant "spoiler" to come out of the Superman production, which started earlier this month and is shooting in practical locations around the world. Movies that film out in the real world rather than on sets are more prone to paparazzi photos, so fans have been wondering whether Superman would face the same challenges Shazam! did when it was shooting in Toronto.

The press has consistently referred to The Engineer as the film's villain. In the comics, the character is a member of the antihero group The Authority, who have their own movie in development at DC Studios. Of course, it's hard to know how much DNA Spica will share with her comic book counterpart, considering the haircut and black leather don't line up 1:1 with the metallic skin of the comic version.

The prolific paparazzi at Just Jared snagged the shots. You can see more of them over there.

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Gunn got production moving in the spring, giving Superman about a year and a half from the first day of filming until its planned theatrical release next summer. That's roughly in line with Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which started production in November of 2021 and was released in April of this year.

Little is known about the story of Superman: Legacy, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Gotham's Anthony Carrigan is set to appear in the movie as Metamorpho, and other superheroes in the film include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Superman's origin story, already shown in a number of prior film adaptations, won't take up a significant amount of real estate in Legacy, according to prior statements from Gunn.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman: Legacy is expected in theaters on July 11, 2025.