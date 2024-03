Superman: James Gunn Shares Helicopter Footage From Norway Shoot

Work is officially underway on Superman, James Gunn's highly-anticipated reboot of DC's man of steel. The live-action film began production late last month, with Gunn sharing an early glimpse at the costume that will be worn by David Corenswet's Clark Kent / Superman, as well as a handful of details about the film's production thus far. It has already been confirmed that Superman filmed sequences for the titular character's Fortress of Solitude in Norway — and Gunn is sharing a new behind-the-scenes look at what that has entailed thus far.

In a recent social media post, Gunn shared videos of the landscape in Svalbard, Norway, which were taken on his iPhone. While this exact footage most likely won't make its way into Superman, it does provide an inkling of the aesthetic that fans can expect when the movie debuts in 2025.

"I have filmed the first scenes which are when Superman flees to the ice fortress," Gunn recently told the Norwegian outlet Svalbardposten. "We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places. First, there is the natural beauty. But also the fact that you'll find a varied landscape here that you won't find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling."

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman?

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

What do you think of James Gunn's newest behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Superman? Are you excited for the upcoming film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.