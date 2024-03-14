Suits LA Adds My Adventures With Superman Star to Cast

The cast of the highly anticipated Suits spinoff continues to grow as the series nears production on its pilot. Following the record-breaking streaming success of Suits in 2023, NBCUniversal quickly put into development a spinoff series called Suits L.A., which stars Stephen Amell as a former federal prosecutor starting a private firm in Los Angeles. Amell is joined by Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis as the stars of the series, and now one of the leads in My Adventures With Superman is joining the cast.

According to TVLine, Alice Lee has landed a role in Suits L.A. Lee voices Lois Lane in the hit animated Superman series and also starred on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

On Suits L.A., Lee will play a young associate attorney at Black Lane Law, the new firm run by Amell and McDermitt's characters. She's set to guest star in the pilot episode and will recur as part of the cast should Suits L.A. get ordered to series.

Original Suits Cast Returning for Spinoff?

A lot of Suits fans will be wondering about the status of the original show's stars heading into Suits L.A. While this new show follows a different story with different characters, it is set in the same world as Suits, leaving the door open for appearances.

Lex Scott Davis, one of the stars of the Suits L.A. pilot, spoke with People about the potential of flagship series stars appearing.

"It's not impossible," the actress told People when asked if there was a shot of any original cast members appearing in the spinoff. "I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know."

She went on to talk about the production of the pilot, which is getting started soon. In addition to Scott Davis and Amell, the series also stars Troy Winbush and The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt.

"There is a pilot script, and that's what we'll be filming in April," Scott Davis explained. "Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order. But, I'm pretty excited. Pretty sure we'll get our series order, for sure."

"So [Suits] has this resurgence that everyone's excited about," she added. "And so, the news about dropping Suits L.A. is just, it's going crazy. And I love it. it's so much fun. I can't wait to actually get started."