Superman Director James Gunn Confirms Major IMAX Detail

James Gunn confirmed a major detail about Superman and IMAX fans are going to be happy. The movie is currently shooting in Svalbard and a fan wanted to know if the amazing aerial shots are captured with the massive format in mind. Gunn not only confirmed that, but he also says the entire movie is being shot for IMAX. With the kind of event the first big Superman movie in ages is going to be, this decision makes a ton of sense. Right now, Dune: Part Two is still hanging tough in theaters due to the massive spectacle on display from Denis Villenueve. That kind of grandeur would probably help with telling a new Man of Steel story too.

Both Warner Bros. Discovery and Gunn have made it plain that Superman is primed to be the event of the summer. A lot is riding on this new vision for The Man of Tomorrow. DC's new theatrical output might be starting on Max with Creature Commandos. But, a ton of the audience is waiting on Superman to really see what Gunn has planned for this universe at large. The early signs have been positive. At the very least, fans and observers are hanging on every Threads post to see what the DC boss has to say. Check out the exchange down below for yourself!

Superman Hype Continues To Build

Superman comes with a lot of expectations. But, the reactions after the first table read left fans even more hopeful for whatever James Gunn has planned for the character. Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan shared her take on the amazing moment with Entertainment Tonight. She says that the heroine is "feisty" and "marvelous." Other actors have been having the time of their lives with the early days of Superman. Soon, fans are going to be joining in on the fun for themselves.

"It was pretty amazing," Rachel Brosnahan revealed after the table read for the script. "Some of us met for the first time. Some of us got to see each other again. It was amazing to hear the script out loud. As with all of these films, there's a lot of action sequences and things. So to hear the pacing of the film and to get to hear these characters occupied by the actors who play them is really fun. It's also a great group. You can't ask for more than that when doing something like this."

What Is The Larger Plan For DC?

The Internet was absolutely ringing when James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped up to lead DC into its new era of films. The "Gods and Monsters" era will include Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Peacemaker, Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Creature Commandos and Paradise Lost. Gunn laid out this vision to basically widespread applause when the team got the job. The path is clear, but the projects won't begin to materialize until this year.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn argued. "We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there's different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

Have you been enjoying these Superman updates? Let us know down in the comments!