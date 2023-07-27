Superman: Legacy Fan Art Shows How Rumored Lex Luthor Contenders Could Look Like as DC Villain

DC Studios has been developing an entirely new slate of films since James Gunn and Peter Safran started their tenure as co-CEOs. Among the slate are series like Waller and Creature Commandos and films like Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, and a bunch of others. Gunn is actually helming Superman: Legacy as well as writing it, and he was ramping up production right before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike began. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were announced as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, before the actor's strike was announced, and they also revealed that four other actors will play DC heroes in the movie. Nicholas Hoult was rumored to be in the running for Superman, but he was also touted for Lex Luthor. Two other names that have been rumored for Lex Luthor are Alexander Skarsgård and his brother Bill Skarsgård, but nothing substantial has been published on those talks. One artist wanted to see how each of these actors could look as the iconic DC villain, and he created three concepts that show that off.

An artist in Instagram who goes by the handle of @Horrific.Heroics created a few designs that shows how Hoult, and the Skarsgård brothers could look as Lex Luthor. In the slideshow we get all three actors in various looks as Lex Luthor with Hoult getting a Person of the Year cover from time magazine. While we don't know who exactly will play Lex Luthor, this fan art is a good representation of the rumored list. You can check out the fan art below.

What Will Happen in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy?

DC Studios released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy's will feature David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy from a script he's been writing since before he took over as DC Studios co-CEO.

Superman: Legacy will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Superman: Legacy, Lex Luthor, Nicholas Hoult, Alexander Skarsgard, and Bill Skarsgard as we learn it!

What do you think about this Superman: Legacy fan art? Would you want to see one of these actors as Alex Luthor? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!