Superman: Legacy Fan Art Sees Glenn Howerton as Villain Lex Luthor

DC Studios has been developing a new slate of movies that will be overseen by the new regime that is being led by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran revealed the slate earlier in the year, and it featured five movies and five streaming series that will make their debut on HBO Max. Among the slate are projects like Creature Commandos, Swamp Thing, and a Superman reboot called Superman: Legacy. Gunn will direct the film, and he has been hard at work casting the movie, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. There have also been a bunch of other superheroes that have been announced to appear in the movie, but the one thing that's missing is a casting announcement for Lex Luthor. One artist thinks that Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), who was almost cast as Star-Lord in Gunn's first Guardians of the Galaxy, would be a good fit for the role and even came up with a concept to back it up.

Superman: Legacy Lex Luthor Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of Clements.Ink created a design that shows off Howeton as Lex Luthor. In the fan art, Howerton loses his classic look for a bald head and a mechanized green suit. While no one has been cast as Lex Luthor yet and there are a bunch of rumors out there that should be taken with a grain of salt, this fan art is still fun to look at. You can check out the fan art below.

What is James Gunn's Superman: Legacy going to be about?

DC Studios released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy's sees David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy from a script he's been writing since before he took over as DC Studios co-CEO.

Superman: Legacy lands into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Superman: Legacy and Lex Luthor as we learn it!

