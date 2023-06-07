Superman: Legacy Fan Art Suits Up Pierson Fodè as James Gunn’s Man of Steel

DC Studios may be getting ready to release their next big movie with The Flash, but the people behind the scenes at the company are hard at work developing their upcoming slate that is set to reboot the DC Universe. Among that slate is a new Superman movie that will be directed by James Gunn and feature a new actor in the role. Superman: Legacy has had numerous rumored frontrunners, including the likes of Nicholas Hoult (X-Men movies), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), David Corenswet (Pearl), and even Pierson Fodè (The Man from Toronto). The latter of which is a pretty new name for Superman: Legacy, and one artist wanted to see what he could look like in the Man of Steel's classic costume. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi created a new design that shows Fodè as Superman, and he looks fantastic.

You can check out the fan art below.

James Gunn Comments on Superman: Legacy Rumored Frontrunners

Previously, after the reports revealed the rumored frontrunners for key roles in Superman: Legacy, Gunn went on social media, revealing that he will not speak on any active auditioning. He wrote, "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

What is the Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?



Warner Bros. released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn made the announcement he was directing it, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Even though there are multiple reports saying otherwise, there are currently no officially known candidates for the role of Clark Kent / Superman. With all that being said, pre-production has officially begun on Superman: Legacy, so we can hear about an official casting sooner rather than later. Gunn has been pretty decent with shooting down fake rumors on social media in recent months and we expect him to debunk unofficial castings.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think about Pierson Fode as Superman? Are you excited for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!