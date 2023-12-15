Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Debunks Report of Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Joining Cast

James Gunn has debunked the newest casting report surrounding his upcoming DC film Superman: Legacy. In a recent post to the social media platform Threads, Gunn confirmed that neither Pom Klementieff or Miriam Shor have joined the cast of Legacy, after a report from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that they will both appear in mystery roles. In the initial post, Gunn wrote "despite Pom being one of my favorite actors to work with, this is 100% not true. Not only is Pom not in the movie, but no one has ever even discussed her being in the movie, nor do I have any idea what role she would possibly play."

And then in the replies to the post, Gunn confirmed that Shor is also not cast in the film, writing "I'd like to find a place for Miriam in the DCU, maybe even in Legacy, but she isn't presently cast in anything." Gunn also revealed that he has no idea how these castings began, saying "I honest to God can't imagine where the Pom thing came from. It's so weird to me. Usually the actual trades aren't this far off." He also confirmed that there is "one thousand percent" a role for Klementieff in the DCU, but it is 'a specific character that has nothing to do with Superman Legacy."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters earlier this year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn explained at the time. "We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there's different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

What do you think of James Gunn debunking this new Superman: Legacy casting announcement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.