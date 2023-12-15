Superman: Legacy Adds Two Guardians of the Galaxy Alums to Cast

Two veterans of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are officially crossing over into his and Peter Safran's DC Universe. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Pom Klementieff and Miriam Shor have joined the cast of Superman: Legacy, the first film in the new DCU franchise. Klementieff previously portrayed Mantis in the Guardians films and the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Shor joined the saga in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Recorder Vim, one of the henchwomen of The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Ewuji). This will be Klementieff's second DC role, after she very briefly portrayed a dancer in 2021's The Suicide Squad.

It is unknown at this point who either will be portraying in Legacy, although both have told ComicBook.com in recent months that they would be open to joining Gunn's DCU. Back in June, Klementieff told us that she and Gunn "keep talking," and in May, Shor said, "I'll follow him into whatever universe he wants to go to."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters earlier this year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn explained at the time. "We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there's different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

What do you think of this new Superman: Legacy casting announcement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.