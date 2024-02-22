Superman: Legacy Photo Gives Us Our First Look at Nicholas Hoult's Version of Lex Luthor

Superman: Legacy's Lex Luthor has been revealed by James Gunn. On Threads, the DC boss shared a look at Nicholas Hoult and he looks a little different in the new pictures. For one, the Lex Luthor actor is bald and it looks like that happened fairly recently. Gunn has been joking about shaving Hoult's head this week. A fan asked if the DC Comics president would be the one to do the deed. He replied that he didn't want the actor to be known as "the bloody-headed Lex" so he declined. The script read through has picked up quite a bit of traction on social media.

Another big revelation that fans think they've gleaned from Instagram images is Gunn's take on the Superman crest. In the comics, Kingdom Come's version of the hero used a version that's a bit similar to the one placed on the actor's placards for the read through. However, a similar design was also employed when Superman and the Authority was releasing. So, nothing completely definitive on that front. And Gunn probably won't want to give too much away so far from Superman: Legacy's release date. For now, these small discoveries are going to have to tide fans over.

(Photo: Threads/JamesGunn)

Nicholas Hoult Becomes Lex In Superman: Legacy

(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

With Superman: Legacy's Lex Luthor already cast, fans are already daydreaming about the possibilities in James Gunn's new DCU. When the news of Hoult joining the project became public, the creator confirmed his involvement in Superman: Legacy. 2025 is looking pretty stacked with The Fantastic Four, The Batman Part II and this DC project all on the docket. Gunn also shared that he and Hoult had already begun breaking down what this new version of Lex will be.

"Yes, finally I can answer, @nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn't be happier," Gunn wrote on social media. "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget. "But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn't you tell us it was true?" Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn't final until a couple days ago and I don't want to tell you all something that isn't certain. Anyway, here's to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU."

James Gunn's Inspiration For Superman: Legacy

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage, DC)

James Gunn is the man behind the camera for Superman: Legacy. From the moment he was signed as the DC Studios president, fans expected him to direct at least one of the movies. Well, Superman is the first one up. Despite some detractors questioning the decision, Gunn laid out his case on social media.

"I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him," Gunn typed. "It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved."

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes," he continued. "So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter). Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway"

Do you like how Hoult is preparing? Let us know down in the comments!