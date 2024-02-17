Arrowverse Producer Teases Sequel Series for Brandon Routh's Superman

Brandon Routh's time as Superman might not be over just yet — at least if former Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim has anything to do with it. On Twitter/X, in response to fans talking about their desire for a series centered round Routh's Superman, Guggenheim teased that he and Routh have talked about a follow up to Routh's version of Superman, saying that there are some "really exciting ideas."

"Brandon and I have talked about a sequel series," Guggenheim wrote. "We have some really exciting ideas…"

Brandon and I have talked about a sequel series. We have some really exciting ideas... https://t.co/RSLWlyykKH — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) February 16, 2024

As fans of The CW's Arrowverse will recall, Routh may have played Ray Palmer/The Atom on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, but he also appeared during the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event as Clark Kent/Superman from Earth-96, portraying a Kingdom Come version of Superman. The role marked the first time Routh portrayed the Man of Steel after playing the character in 2006's Superman Returns. Routh previously told ComicBook.com that he would "absolutely' be interested in reprising the role, "given the story is the right story and Superman portrayed in the way that I see Superman."

"I was absolutely always interested in that. I have made my own investigations about the possibility of something like that. Right now, the truth is that we're flush with Superman stuff, with the success of Superman & Lois — and Tyler's (Hoechlin) doing an awesome job on that — and then there's a couple of scripts and stuff going around for features, I think, in different iterations at Warner Bros."

Superman & Lois Final Season Set for Fall Debut

On Friday during The CW's Television Critics Association panel, network head Brad Schwartz updated fans on the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois. While fans had been eagerly awaiting the season and hoping for a summer release, Schwartz said that the final season of the series would be "wasted" in the summer and that itis good enough to rival other networks' fall lineup.

"I watched the first episode last night," Schwartz said. "It will make you cry."

Season 4 of Superman & Lois Will See Some Big Changes

When Superman & Lois returns for its final season, it will come with some changes. Shortly after the series' Season 4 renewal, it was confirmed that the cast of the series would be trimmed down, with Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) all demoted to recurring or guest star roles. Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Tulloch, Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) are all set to remain as series regulars with Michael Cudlitz (Lex Luthor) also being promoted to series regular for the final season.

