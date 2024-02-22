James Gunn Confirms Two Peacemaker Stars Aren't in Superman: Legacy

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot is on the horizon, kicking off a whole new world of superhero movies and television shows. The first film set to join the DCU slate is Superman: Legacy, which will be written and directed by Gunn for a summer 2025 release date. Speculation around Superman: Legacy has hit a fever pitch, especially as fans have wondered which DC characters may or may not appear in the film — and it looks like Gunn himself has debunked two more. On Wednesday, Gunn posted a photo of himself with Peacemaker stars Jennifer Holland and Freddie Stroma, after he was "showing them around" the sets of Superman: Legacy.

Gunn confirmed within his post that neither Holland or Stroma will be making an appearance in Superman: Legacy, either as their Peacemaker characters of Emilia Harcourt and Vigilante, or as anyone new. In a subsequent comment on Threads, Gunn joked he "wouldn't rule out" putting either actor in a random crowd shot of the film.

What Will Peacemaker Season 2 Be About?

Details are currently under wraps about Peacemaker's second season, which was greenlit back in 2022 and will be folded into the new DCU. As Holland told ComicBook.com shortly after the Season 1 finale, there's a lot of potential for where the ensemble's character dynamic goes next.

"I love her character arc through the whole season," Holland said of her character, Emilia Harcourt. "I think it's really, really nuanced and it doesn't rush itself. I really love the way that it was written into the whole series. I think, for me, I didn't want to hold back. I wanted Harcourt to be as cold and closed off as she could be in the earlier episodes, because I wanted her to really have that full character arc throughout the season."

"I think the interesting thing is that we don't know where she goes from here. She's not exactly an open book now. She still has a lot of demons and a lot of stuff to deal with. Emotionally, she's still very closed off. But she — at this point, I think — has finally accepted that it's okay to have a team, and it's okay to have a family. Whereas when we saw her at the beginning of the series, she was such a lone wolf. She felt like she was just carrying everyone else, and everyone else was just a liability to her. She thought she would be better off alone. I think she has accepted that there is value in having a team and having a family."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

The cast of Superman: Legacy will include David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

Are you excited for Superman: Legacy? What do you think of Gunn's newest behind-the-scenes update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025. Season 2 of Peacemaker will debut exclusively on Max at a later date.