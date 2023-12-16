Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Shares Storyboard From DC Movie

James Gunn is starting to reveal a little more about Superman: Legacy. Though casting information has been dominating the news cycle since the end of this year's actors' strike, Gunn himself took to social media to technically share a frame from the film. Given the movie has yet to start principal photography, the frame isn't actually from the film but rather, a storyboard Gunn himself drew to show the rest of the film's crew how the shot in question should look.

In it, a character—presumably the eponymous Last Son of Krypton—gets a close-up shot as the camera moves outward from the character. "Spoiler??!! Well, probably not. I'm constantly drawing Superman: Legacy shots and storyboards all over everything. Here's one I just sent to my department heads to understand how tight a shot was going to be we had been discussing," Gunn shared on Threads.

Responding to a fan with a filmmaking question, Gunn added that "The camera is moving back with the character. For me, the full arrows are camera movement, the thin arrows are subject movement."

As Gunn has shared during the development of all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, he takes great care in sketching a storyboard for each of his film's shots. It's been reported Superman: Legacy will begin filming early next year to meet its current 2025 release date.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

