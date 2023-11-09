DC's Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold Get Filming Updates After End of Actors' Strike

The SAG-AFTRA actors' strike is officially coming to an end, opening up the floodgates for new and upcoming projects to come to fruition. One of the most highly-anticipated sagas currently in the works might be James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe — and now we have new information about two of their upcoming film installments, Superman: Legacy and the Batman-centric The Brave and the Bold.

A new report breaks down the number of films that either need to resume or begin production in the coming months, and the possible scheduling conflicts that might arise. According to the reporting, Legacy has been in pre-production throughout the strike (something that Gunn, who is writing and directing the film, has confirmed on social media), and is aiming to begin production in March of 2024. The Brave and the Bold, meanwhile, is reportedly still in its early stages, with director Andy Muschietti said to be prioritizing the It prequel TV series Welcome to Derry.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What Is The Brave and the Bold About?

The Brave and the Bold is confirmed to star Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Safran teasing that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

h/t: Deadline