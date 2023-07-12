James Gunn Teases Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Will Have Iconic Bowl Cut for Superman: Legacy

Nathan Fillion is returning to the DC Universe, this time playing the Guy Gardner version of Green Lantern. Given Fillion doesn't look how Gardner is typically drawn, DC Studios boss James Gunn took to Threads to reassure fans the Green Lantern is going to keep his iconic look in Superman: Legacy. That's right, Fillion will be donning a bowl cut and space sweater vest when the DCU kicks off.

"Giving my old pal Nate a bowl cut might have been my primary reason for casting him 😂," Gunn shared on the new Meta-owned social platform.

Though Gardner will be the first Green Lantern introduced to the DCU, it's unlikely he'll have a major role in the Lanterns series announced as part of the first DCU slate. As it stands now, the show is set to feature Hal Jordan and Jonathan Stewart in lead roles.

What else is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed at the DC Studios event earlier this year, the initial slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

