Lanterns: DC Studios Confirms Revamped Green Lantern TV Series

The Green Lantern Corps are finally flying into the DC Universe. On Tuesday, DC Studios announced new details surrounding the long-in-development Green Lantern series, which will be part of their "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters" slate of movies and television shows. Now titled Lanterns, the HBO Max series will center on two of the most well-known Green Lanterns — Hal Jordan and John Stewart — in what is being described as a cosmic True Detective story involving them finding an "ancient horror" on Earth, that will lead into the wider story that the DCU is setting out to tell. No casting announcements have been made at this time. Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti, who was originally attached to the Green Lantern series when it was first put into development in 2018, is reportedly no longer involved with this new iteration of Lanterns.

The Green Lantern series has undergone several iterations since it was first put into development in 2018, with the project originally being brought to life by Berlanti, Seth Grahame-Smith and fellow Arrowverse veteran Marc Guggenheim. That show was poised to be a multi-generational story spanning decades and galaxies, telling the stories of Alan Scott, Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Killowog, Sinestro, and a new character named Bree Jarta. In the years that followed, Finn Wittrock was cast as Guy Gardner, Jeremy Irvine was cast as Alan Scott, an Toby Menzies was cast as Sinestro, but the series never began production. Late last year, reports indicated that the show was being retooled into a John Stewart-focused series, and that Guggenheim and Grahame-Smith were exiting.

Even prior to this HBO Max show, there were efforts to develop a film centered on Hal and John, with previous incarnations being described as "Lethal Weapon in space."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

