Superman: Legacy's Rachel Brosnahan Teases David Corenswet's Fight Training

Superman: Legacy will be launching a whole new vision of the Man of Steel on the big screen – not to mention an entire DC Universe TV/movie franchise alongside him. A big part of this new Superman movie world will be the DCU Lois Lane, who will be played by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan.

Brosnahan was a person of interest amongst the celebrities who attended the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, due to her role as Lois Lane. In addition to teasing what kind of DCU Lois Lane she is crafting ("feisty" and "marvelous"), Brosnahan also teased what her co-star David Corenswet is doing to get ready for his role as Superman.

Brosnahan is taking her own route to prepping for her role as Lois, shadowing friends of hers who work in journalism. She told THR that while she's preparing to play an intrepid reporter, she's also been "having conversations" with director James Gunn and David Corenswet, who are "out in Atlanta – they've been out in Atlanta doing some fight training. I'm been begging James to let me get in there and show off these guns – but to no avail, yet."

James Gun has been pretty consistent when it comes to keeping DC fans in the loop about how things are progressing with Superman: Legacy's production. He recently let fans know on social media that filming on the Superman reboot will begin in March and that he's putting the final touches on the script. That update followed one on New Year's Day where Gunn proclaimed that pre-production was "going swimmingly," and was complete to the point that the sets are "being built, costumes being finished, actors studying roles, prosthetics and VFX models being made, flights booked. Here we go."

(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images and Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

The teaser synopsis for the film says that it will tell "the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. The film will serve as the first film installment of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot."

Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.