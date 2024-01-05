Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Gives New Script Update

Superman: Legacy director James Gunn gives an update on where things stand in regards to the script.

DC Studios head James Gunn is giving fans the latest update on where things are with production on Superman: Legacy.

While interacting with fans on Threads, Gunn was asked, "Hey James when your finished with writing Superman legacy will we get a trailer for Superman legacy this year"?

Despite the questionable phrasing, Gunn responded that "No. We don't begin filming until March. Writing is basically done and has been for a while, other than a comma here, a comma there." He then confirmed on another fan's chat thread that a "March 2024" start date for filming on Superman: Legacy is "correct."

Gunn also kicked off 2024 with a New Year's Day post that further revealed that Superman: Legacy's pre-production is "going swimmingly," with "Sets being built, costumes being finished, actors studying roles, prosthetics and VFX models being made, flights booked. Here we go."

There is certainly a lot riding on Superman: Legacy. The film will not only be a crucial reboot of the Superman character in live-action movies it will also be the full launchpad for an entire new DC Universe franchise. AsGunn is walking a tightrope line of writing and directing a film that at once keeps focus on the Superman character, his story, and core values, while also introducing that character within a DC Universe that is already established and populated with characters that lead into all the different corners of the DCU that will follow. The casting news for Superman: Legacy has already hinted that DC's cosmic universe (Green Lanterns), mystical and/or alien realms (Hawkgirl) as well as the larger world of the Justice League (Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho) will all be featured in addition to Superman's cast of character (Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Lex Luthor, etc.).

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

(Photo: DC)

DC Studios describes Superman: Legacy as "the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. The film will serve as the first film installment of Gunn and Safran's DC Universe reboot."

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.