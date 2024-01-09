Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Confirms Another DCU Project Will Start Production This Year

Outside of Superman: Legacy, at least one more DC Studios project will begin filming this year.





Superman: Legacy isn't going to be the only DC Studios project filming this year. According to a new social media post from DC Studios boss James Gunn, at least one other project will enter production at some point in 2024. The director-turned-film executive made the reveal on Threads while responding to a fan's inquiry on the studio's production schedule.

"Nope," Gunn said simply when answering a question as to whether or not Superman: Legacy would be the lone DC Studios project filming this year.

What other DC Studios projects are filming this year?

Out of any other project on the DC Studios slate, it would seem Waller is the furthest along. It already has an actor attached, and the writers behind the show have been busy at work on the show's scripts.

"This is a story of Amanda Waller who is played by Viola Davis," Gunn said of the show earlier this year. "Viola Davis is going to team up with members of Team Peacemaker and this is a story that's been created by Crystal Henry who did Watchman and Jeremy Carver who created Doom Patrol. It is a fantastic story that's out of this world and I can't wait for people to see it."

Another possibility of additional projects that could film would be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, given some think it may spin directly out of the events of Superman: Legacy. Ana Nogueira is currently writing the picture.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

