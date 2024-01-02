Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Shares New Pre-Production Updates

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is on the horizon, with the film scheduled to make its debut in theaters in the summer of 2025. Legacy is being touted as the first film in Gunn and Safran's new DC Universe, so there has been no shortage of anticipation and speculation among fans about the work being done on the project. In a recent string of comments on the social media platform Threads, Gunn provided updates on Superman: Legaacy's pre-production, ahead of production set to properly begin in the spring of this year. Gunn revealed that, by and large, the cast of Legacy is locked in, while elements like costumes are still being constructed.

"It's going swimmingly," one of Gunn's comments reads. "Sets being built, costumes being finished, actors studying roles, prosthetics and VFX models being made, flights booked. Here we go."

(Photo: James Gunn / Threads)

(Photo: James Gunn / Threads)

(Photo: James Gunn / Threads)

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"I'm gobsmacked," Carrigan revealed in a previous interview with Deadline. "I think it's just such an exciting new chapter, and such an exciting new chapter for DC. I think this movie has the potential to just really knock everyone's socks off, and with James Gun at the helm, I think it's just going to be so much fun."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of it. I'm honored to be playing this part, and I'm playing a hero," Carrigan continued. "So, on top of everything, that's pretty rad."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

When Will Superman: Legacy Be Released?

As Gunn confirmed via social media last year, Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

"It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me!" Gunn explained in a previous Instagram post. "We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

What do you think of the newest Superman: Legacy production update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.