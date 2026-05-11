3 Years Later, Netflix Adds the Lost Second Season of the Cult Comedy Gem it Saved From Cancelation

For all of the talk of Netflix cancelling a lot of popular shows, there’s no denying that the mega streamer has also offered a significant number of cancelled or lost shows a chance of redemption. Without Netflix, we wouldn’t have as many Arrested Development seasons, and the same goes for Designated Survivor, Lucifer, and Manifest, and there’s another comedy show to add to that auspicious list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix has just added Everyone is Doing Great – Season 1, the first season of which was released on Hulu in 2021. Created by One Tree Hill co-stars James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, the season earned a very respectable 80% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect audience score of 97%. On the back of that, the second went into production in 2023, but as an independent project made by the cast. Hulu didn’t pick it up, but now, 3 years later and 5 years after the first season, Netflix has finally released the second season (along with the first).

Everyone is Doing Great Season 2 Has Taken a Long Road to Release

Play video

The meta comedy is a dark little gem that has definitely improved with age since its original airing. It’s the kind of grown-up comedy that isn’t afraid to be quite… well, sad, to be honest, and you can tell the pathos-laden moments are drawn from Lafferty and Coletti’s own experiences (albeit with some embellishment). Both had big opportunities in front of them after One Tree Hill, but neither has really appeared in as much as you might expect in comparison to the cast of something like Dawson’s Creek or The OC.

Coletti spoke to TVInsider to herald the show’s return, thanks to a partnership with Sony TV, who took it to Netflix: “It’s been such a journey to get to this point. We felt like we were getting our show out there a little bit, it was a tough time in the industry. Not a lot was being picked up. People were really battling out there to get their stuff seen or greenlit. And we’re sitting here with a show that’s already shot because we had done it independently.”

Alongside the leads, who were former teen stars of a hit vampire show – Lafferty plays Jeremy Davis and Colletti is Seth Stewart – Alexandra Park (The Royals) plays Jeremy’s wife, Cariba Heine (Designated Survivor) plays Isabella Baker and SWAT’s Karissa Lee Staples plays Sarah. It’s easily one of the best new comedies on Netflix, and both seasons can now be binged if that’s how you watch things. And for fans of One Tree Hill – which was a major success for Netflix – it’s a good stand-in while the streamer works (slowly) on the mooted OTH reboot.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!