The Only 5 MCU Heroes Who Still Have a Secret Identity After Daredevil’s Big Reveal

In 2008, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) publicly announced his identity as Iron Man, establishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a franchise where heroes largely operate in the open. Over the decades, the MCU established how the Avengers conduct press conferences, government agencies monitor enhanced individuals, and public relations dictate a hero’s standing in the public eye. This transparency became a defining feature of the franchise, differentiating it from decades of comic book history where protecting a civilian alter ego was paramount. Yet, a handful of heroes, such as Daredevil (Charlie Cox), still held close to their secret identity, struggling to separate their civilian life from the hero calling.

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The recent conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 dismantled one of the last major holdouts of this classic dynamic. Matt Murdock officially outed himself as Daredevil during a climactic courtroom confrontation in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale, choosing to strip Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) of his leverage rather than protect his own anonymity. This shocking decision leaves the Man Without Fear facing a public trial and a prison sentence, fundamentally changing his place within the MCU. Furthermore, with Daredevil’s identity now in the open, only a handful of MCU vigilantes still rely on the safety of anonymity to protect their loved ones and execute their missions.

5) Scarlet Scarab (Layla El-Faouly)

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Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) became the Scarlet Scarab in the first season of Moon Knight, which premiered on Disney+ in 2022. During the final battle against Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), Layla channels the power of the Egyptian goddess Taweret to help Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac). The transformation was unplanned and witnessed by a crowd of civilians. However, amidst the chaos, it’s unlikely anyone saw Layla’s face or was able to identify her after the dust had settled. Plus, her history as an archaeological artifact smuggler operating under falsified documents gives her both the practical skills and the motivation to keep her real name off any public record. While we haven’t seen Layla ot the Scarlet Scarab for years, her secret identity is likely safe.

4) White Tiger (Angela del Toro)

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Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) made her debut as the MCU’s White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Following the tragic murder of her uncle Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), Angela secured his mystical amulet, inheriting the White Tiger mantle. She quickly used these powers against Mayor Wilson Fisk and his corrupt Anti-Vigilante Task Force, helping Daredevil’s resistance movement until the final battle at the courthouse. While operating as the white Tiger, Angela wore a homemade costume assembled from her late uncle’s gear, hiding her identity from the authorities. While members of the resistance are aware of Angela’s legacy, her identity is still unknown to the broader public.

3) Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

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Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) first appeared in Ms. Marvel, which premiered on Disney+ in 2022. The series follows Kamala as she discovers her mutant physiology and cosmic hard-light abilities, things that put her in the crosshairs of the Department of Damage Control. Her family and close friends found out about her powers during that first season and chose to support her, but Kamala still keeps her identity a well-guarded secret to protect her community from the DODC. Even after fighting alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) during the events of The Marvels, Kamala returned to Earth committed to preserving her anonymity. She currently balances her high school education with her ambitious initiative to recruit other young enhanced individuals, operating from the shadows to build a new team.

2) Moon Knight (Marc Spector)

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The mercenary Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) possesses the most complex relationship with anonymity in the entire MCU, driven by his Dissociative Identity Disorder and his divine servitude to the moon god Khonshu. Spector and his alternate personality, Steven Grant, share a body while operating entirely outside the global intelligence grid, utilizing the magic of Khonshu and Marc’s mercenary skills to execute targets. The violent nature of their assignments requires absolute secrecy, as exposing their civilian identities would invite prosecution from international authorities. Furthermore, the presence of a third personality named Jake Lockley complicates their existence, keeping even the primary hosts unaware of their own total body count. Moon Knight establishes that Khonshu’s fist of vengeance operates strictly in the shadows, far removed from the bright lights of traditional superhero press conferences.

1) Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

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Peter Parker (Tom Holland) suffered the catastrophic consequences of a public outing when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) broadcast his name to the globe, an event that systematically destroyed his academic prospects and endangered his closest friends. To repair the damage, the young hero convinced Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a universal memory-wiping spell at the conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, erasing his civilian existence from the minds of every living person. This magical intervention successfully restored Peter’s secret identity, leaving the world completely unaware of the teenager beneath the iconic mask. Peter now operates in complete isolation, hand-sewing his own fabric suit and monitoring police scanners from a rundown apartment without the financial support of Stark Industries. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, opening July 31, 2026, will be the first solo film to pick up with that blank slate fully in place.

Which MCU hero do you think will be the next to have their identity publicly exposed? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!