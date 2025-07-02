James Gunn Reveals a Marvel Star’s Secret Role in Superman

Superman’s Fortress of Solitude holds many secrets: caped canine Krypto the Superdog, an interplanetary zoo, the bottle city of Kandor, Kryptonian technology, and a giant-sized key among the Man of Steel’s many artifacts. In the Superman movie from writer-director James Gunn, Kal-El’s (David Corenswet) arctic base and home away from home is tended to by cape-clad Superman Robots voiced by familiar Gunn regulars like Pom Klementieff (the Guardians of the Galaxy films), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker), and Alan Tudyk (Creature Commandos).

It’s also home to hologram versions of Kal-El’s birth parents, Jor-El and Lara, who sent the infant Last Son of Krypton to Earth as their doomed planet exploded. The previously-titled Superman: Legacy isn’t an origin story, but it does feature an unannounced actor as Kal-El’s father — a role kept under wraps until now.

Gunn confirmed in a new interview with Jake’s Takes that multi-Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper plays Superman’s father Jor-El in the DC Studios movie. Cooper voiced Rocket Raccoon in the Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel and served as a producer on 2019’s Joker from DC Films.

“Really, Bradley’s just doing me a favor,” Gunn said of the actor and filmmaker. “He’s a friend. We’ve stayed in close contact since the Guardians movies, and I admire him greatly as an actor and as a director.”

“I just said, ‘Hey, will you do me a favor? Come down, go to England, we’re going to shoot you in a 3D environment, make a hologram of you, and you can play Jor-El,’” Gunn added. “He was like, ‘Okay.’”

LEFT: BRADLEY COOPER RIGHT: JOR-EL AS HE APPEARS IN ACTION COMICS #1075 (2025)

Asked whether Cooper’s Jor-El might appear in future installments of the DC Universe, the tight-lipped DC Studios co-chief said, “You never know. It’s possible.”

Previous cinematic iterations of Jor-El have appeared in 1978’s Superman: The Movie and 2006’s Superman Returns, with Marlon Brando playing the head of the House of El, and in 2013’s Man of Steel, where Russell Crowe portrayed the character.

Cooper joins a star-studded cast that includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer, Wendell Pierce as The Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios’ Superman flies into theaters July 11.