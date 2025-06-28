James Gunn Provides Update on When Chris Pratt Will Join DC

There’s a long list of Marvel and DC actors who have played roles for both companies including Ryan Reynolds, Idris Elba, J.K. Simmons, Jared Leto, and many more, but Chris Pratt is not among those. He played Star-Lord in all of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and other films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he’s yet to make the jump to the current run of DC movies (or any run for that matter). He’s long been rumored to join the DC universe, however, even if nothing concrete has come from those rumors yet.

During a media event for the upcoming Superman movie starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and more, ComicBook spoke exclusively to director James Gunn regarding the possibility of Pratt finally joining the DCU. Gunn himself has responded to these rumors in the past, and while it’s still true the nothing has been decided on regarding Pratt in DC movies, Gunn said they’re still actively looking for the right role for him.



“Listen, Chris Pratt still one of my closest friends in the world and I am always looking for something for him,” Gunn said. “But also … the others, too. I mean he and Pom [Klementieff] are the ones that I see the most, and I’m the closest with and [Michael] Rooker. So I’m always looking for stuff.”

Regarding Pratt’s role as Star-Lord, the Marvel actor has said repeatedly he loved playing the character and would welcome the opportunity to do so again. If the schedule and the role made sense, however, he’s also expressed interest in working with Gunn on upcoming DCU movies.

Captain Atom, Plastic Man, Booster Gold, and many more DC characters have been frequent suggestions from fans regarding Pratt’s possible roles in the franchise, though many have expressed a desire to see him in something that’s at least far removed from any kind of character adjacent to Star-Lord’s personality. Neither Gunn nor Pratt have given any indication as to what roles the actor might like to play, so fancasting and suggestions are all we have to fuel ideas in the meantime.

Gunn’s new Superman movie will head to theaters on July 11th.