Superman: James Gunn Shares Photo of Unbelievable Amount of Storyboards He Personally Drew

James Gunn is nothing if not consistent, with the filmmaker putting great care into any movie he films. As the director as shown before, he's been known to storyboard every single frame for each of his movies, and Superman is no different. Saturday, Gunn shared a photo of four boxes packed full with his storyboards for the first film in the new DC Universe.

"This is Superman. Boxes of all my shots on hand drawn index cards," Gunn shared on his Threads account.

Gunn previously said he treated his individual storyboards as his film bible, allowing everyone involved with the production of the film to get on the same page prior to actually filming anything.

"This book of drawings & descriptors becomes my film Bible, which is more important to me than the script," the director added. "For me writing a script is often just me trying to describe what I see visually, so this is closer to the truth of how I see the story (the film itself is even closer)."

He concluded, "Every shot in my movies is hand drawn first. That's at least 2,500 shots or so per my recent films. Many of the shows – about 1/3 – take anywhere from 2 to 10 cards or more – because I'm drawing the movement. So I probably end up with about 3,000 cards."

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

