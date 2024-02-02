Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Lands at WB, DC's James Gunn Pushed for Studio to Acquire

A documentary about legendary actor Christopher Reeve is on the way — and it has found a familiar home. On Friday, it was confirmed that Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has landed at Warner Bros. Pictures, following an intense bidding war amid its debut at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be released both in theaters and on streaming as a joint venture between DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max. Reports state that Warner Bros., who was previously reported to be the frontrunner in the bidding war, acquired the rights to Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story for $15 million.

"Everyone at Warner Bros. Discovery is incredibly proud to come together as one company to partner with Christopher Reeve's family and the filmmakers behind Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and bring his personal journey to audiences the world over," a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson said in a statement. "WBD's DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max are grateful for the opportunity to honor one of our company's most cherished creative partners and to celebrate Christopher's rich life and career."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed the acquisition in a social media post on Friday, revealing that he and co-CEO Peter Safran personally helped the film find its home.

"I saw the stunningly beautiful documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story a couple weeks ago," Gunn's post reads. "It emotionally floored me. Peter & I knew DC Studios needed to be involved & I'm grateful to Peter & our WBD family at Warner Bros, HBO, CNN & Max having worked so hard to acquire it. It's a wonderful film by wonderful filmmakers not only for people like me who love Reeve's work but for everyone."

What Is Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story About?

According to Sundance's description of the movie, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story chronicles the life of actor Christopher Reeve after a horseback riding accident leaves him permanently paralyzed from the neck down. Using intimate footage of Reeve and his family, directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui paint a picture of a real-life hero known for his iconic role as Superman. To people who knew him and spent time with him, he was so much more than that. He was a champion for the disabled community, and Bonhôte and Ettedgui made it their mission to make that a focal point of the film, highlighting not just Reeve's legacy but that of his children, who work to carry out his mission through The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

"You might think you know Superman, or the advocate, or whatever version of Christopher Reeve you think you know, but then you get to see him as a dad," Will Reeve, Christopher Reeve's youngest son, said in an interview with The Wrap at Sundance.

