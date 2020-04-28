Christopher Reeve's Son William Goes Viral After Pantsless Appearance on Good Morning America

✖

Whether or not you think Superman's red trunks constitute underwear on the outside of his pants, a member of the extended Superman family had a pants-related snafu today that was heard 'round the world. Will Reeve, a Good Morning America contributor and the son of Superman: The Movie actor Christopher Reeve, went viral today after he miscalculated a shot in his home office and inadvertently revealed to the audience that he was appearing on live TV without pants on. Wearing a jacket, tie, and a pair of black shorts, Reeve later explained that he was a little too eager to begin his post-GMA workout routine, and that he hoped "everyone got a much needed laugh" at his expense.

Reeve, who referred to the incident as "hilariously mortifying" in a tweet after the fact, seems to be taking it in stride and, since it was a little surprising but not exactly scandalous, it doesn't seem likely there will be long-term consequences out of it. In fact, given the challenges that office-dwellers are experiencing in working from home, a lot of the narrative seems to be that Reeve's dilemma is incredibly relatable to many Americans.

Earlier today, Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast interviewed Grant Gustin, who had a lot of kind words for Reeve's famous father. Asked what historical figure he would visit if he could time-travel, Gustin picked Reeve, saying it was remarkable that someone had faced the adversity Reeve did and come out of it stronger and more inspirational than before, told Rosenbaum that he had been "devastated" by the loss of Reeve in 2004. In the video above, Rosenbaum also shared a few of his own (admittedly limited) recollections of Reeve, who had appeared on an episode of Smallville in 2003.

"He's not really a historical figure. I guess he is, kind of, but that was an early hero for me and what happened to him was just so tragic," Gustin said. "I know he made a whole second life out of it and was able to inspire all kinds of people and do all kinds of positive things, but it was just awful. I was devastated when he passed away. So if I could have known him in his prime, and even gotten to work with him or something, that would have been a lot to me."

Reeve's Superman remains a gold standard for many fans, and audiences were particularly pleased to see a version of the character return -- played by Superman Returns star Brandon Routh -- in The CW's recent "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event. Last summer, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" showrunner Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com that if he could have had anyone from DC's past in the crossover, it would have been Reeve.

