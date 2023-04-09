Sweetwater Star Everett Osborne Eager for Superhero Role, Maybe Black Panther (Exclusive)

With his new movie Sweetwater, Everett Osborne was able to combine his abilities as both an actor and a professional basketball player like few others can. In the movie Osborne plays Hall of Fame NBA star Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, starring opposite the likes of Cary Elwes, Richard Dreyfuss, and Jeremy Piven. Though the film marked his first major feature film role, we asked Osborne if he has his sights set on anything in the realm of Marvel and DC. Not one to shy away from a challenge, Osborne opened up about his love for the Black Panther feature films, and that he wouldn't be afraid to dip is his toes in those waters.

"I mean, honestly, I mean, my favorite is Black Panther. I can't lie. I don't even wanna lie about that. On the plane here I was watching it. I was looking at what movies to watch and I was like, no, I'm not gonna watch it. I watched it 1000 times and I still click it. Just to just witness Chadwick, rest in peace, and just see what they all did, Ryan Coogler and the whole Marvel family did with that vehicle. I even went to Wakanda Forever and I'm like Why am I still watching it? But that was just a beautiful introduction for me at a beautiful time seeing that character in there with that. I'm still learning the whole comic world to be honest with you all, but I'm open to it all man."

When considering that anyone taking over the role of Black Panther from Chadwick would have big shoes to fill, Osbourne added, "That's why I didn't want to say it. But literally, that's like the first thing that I could think about because I just watched it. But to be honest, what I love about just the superhero world in the comic world is that... I think it's the meta-human aspect of us, right? The ability to have superpowers that we all genuinely have inside of us and be able to display it outside and go to the theater and witness that. I think it inspires humans, kids and all the whole diaspora in a whole different way that regular films don't. So I love the genre, man. So I'm open to it."

Sweetwater is now playing in theaters. The sports-drama is described as follows: Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.