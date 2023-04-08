Sweetwater Star Cary Elwes Holding Out Hope to Join Marvel or DC Universe (Exclusive)

With the decades of movies made by both Marvel Studios and DC it might seem hard to believe that beloved actors haven't yet been enlisted to join, but that's the case for Cary Elwes. The Princess Bride and Stranger Things star may have lent his voice to Aquaman in the animated movie Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, but he's yet to appear in live-action as one of the iconic heroes from the House of Ideas or their Distinguished Competition. Speaking with ComicBook.com for his new movie Sweetwater, Elwes confirmed it hasn't happened but he still hopes it will, saying: "I have not been approached yet but, you know, I still hold out that there's time... I'm a patient man."

Luckily for the Sweetwater star there are always plenty of opportunities with both franchises. Marvel Studios appears to constantly be adding high profile actors to take on major roles in the MCU. Some of the more high profile movies coming to the big screen from Marvel in upcoming years (that haven't gotten to the casting stage, so there's still time) include Deadpool 3, Marvel Studios' reboot of the Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. As fans are well aware the DCU is undergoing major changes as well. Confirmed movies in the works from DC include Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing.

Even if he never gets to join Marvel or DC, Elwes did get to take part in one of the other great franchises, Mission: Impossible. Elwes is set to appear in this summer's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. His casting was confirmed two years ago by director Christopher McQuarrie, who announced it alongside a host of other actors include Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2) and Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick).

McQuarrie captioned the final image, featuring Elwes, with an addendum "Welcome to The Community." It's unclear if this sentence is simply referencing the larger Mission: Impossible "community" or if "The Community" is a new group with an evil scheme ala The Syndicate and The Apostles, we're inclined to think the later.

Sweetwater is now playing in theaters. The sports-drama is described as follows: Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.