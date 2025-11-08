Sydney Sweeney, Ana De Armas & Vanessa Kirby’s R-Rated Thriller Soars On Prime Video Streaming Charts

The Galápagos Islands consists of over 120 isolated forms, yet only four of them are currently inhabited (many of them are islets, entirely unable to support a human population, even of one). Those are Santa Cruz, San Cristobel, Isabela, and Floreana. Ron Howard’s Eden is the story of how the latter island came to be inhabited by human beings (these days about 100 of them). If you haven’t heard of it, that’s because the film was released in just 664 theaters, ultimately ending its domestic run with only about $1.5 million. And it’s surprising the film received such a limited release, as its cast is one of the more impressive lineups of 2025.

Specifically, Howard’s film features Captain Marvel‘s Jude Law, The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Vanessa Kirby, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Daniel Brühl, Madame Web‘s Sydney Sweeney, and Ballerina‘s Ana de Armas. And, while it wasn’t given much of a chance in theaters, it is currently excelling in certain markets overseas, where it’s free for Prime Video subscribers. It is currently only available to rent on Amazon in the United States. However, in the U.S., another Howard film is currently in the number four spot: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Where Is Eden Doing Well?

Eden is currently position at number two on the Prime Video worldwide Top 10. However, it’s number the one movie in several locales, including Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, and the Philippines,

The Top 10 worldwide consists of Our Fault, a romance drama starring Nicole Wallace, in the number one spot, then Eden, and Shane Black’s Play Dirty in the third place spot. Those top three movies are followed by Culpa tuya, Culpa Mia, Breathe, with Milla Jovovich, the Russian alien invasion movie suitably titled Invasion, Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy, the 007 send-off No Time to Die (which also features Eden‘s de Armas), and Hedda.

To the credit of Howard’s film, it’s a bit better than its 58% on Rotten Tomatoes might serve to indicate, even if, as critics pointed out, it’s susceptible to melodrama. Even still, it’s an entertaining look at how, if you put a few people on an island, they’re eventually going to be at one another’s throats.

Which one of the worldwide Top 10 will you be giving a shot on movie night? And, if you're in the U.S., has Eden's overseas success inspired you to rent it?