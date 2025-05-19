Ana de Armas Reveals Her Impressive Ballerina Kill Count

The upcoming From the World of John Wick: Ballerina sees Ana de Armas in the role of the spin-off’s assassin protagonist Eve Macarro, and she has already racked up a kill count to rival the Baba Yaga’s. Speaking to ComicBook, De Armas stated that Eve’s kill count in the movie is much higher than the “36” he lost count at. As stated be De Armas, “I know that we count, 106 only with the flamethrower. Only with flamethrower. So, I think it’s a lot more than that.”

In the interview, De Armas is referring to an action scene in Ballerina in which Eve quite literally goes scorched Earth on her legion of adversaries with a flamethrower. Snippets of the action scene can be viewed in Ballerina‘s trailers, with one even showing Eve blasting a firehose at an enemy wielding a flamethrower against her, which suggests she either takes it from him after overpowering her opponent, or has to improvise after losing her own flamethrower. In any case, Ballerina promises quite a fiery battle with the movie’s flamethrower action scene.

The fact that De Armas can only give a rough estimate of Eve’s kill count in Ballerina (and that it’s only a partial count from her use of the flamethrower) makes clear that Eve is already being positioned as a warrior on par with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick. That will come in handy for her, with Ballerina‘s marketing showing John being sent to stop Eve, though with the movie taking place between the third and fourth John Wick (and with John Wick: Chapter 5 officially greenlit), the Baba Yaga’s death at Eve’s hands can officially be ruled out.

Ballerina centers on De Armas’ Eve Macarro as an assassin trained under the Ruska Roma, as John Wick himself had previously been. Ballerina follows Eve as she embarks on a mission to avenge the killing of her father, which puts her at odds with the Ruska Roma and eventually leads to John Wick being called in to take her down. However, other snippets in the trailers show Eve and John on much better terms, indicating that he goes after her reluctantly, and that she could even become an ally of his in John Wick: Chapter 5.

In the trailers for Ballerina, Eve ominously warns “When you think of me, you should think of fire”, alluding to her use of a flamethrower to take down her enemies, but fire is hardly the only weapon she wields. The action-packed trailers for Ballerina show Eve slaying enemies with swords, knives, axes, guns, grenades, ice skates, and her fists and feet. With De Armas in the thick of the action, she clearly underwent a greatly deal of training in martial arts, weapons, and stunt work for Ballerina like Keanu Reeves before her, and the movie’s flamethrower action sequence in particular highlights how much each installment of the John Wick franchise strives to continually push the action into ever wilder territory.

The new documentary Wick is Pain makes clear how much blood, sweat, and tears are necessary for the sheer level of action in the John Wick franchise. Based on the marketing for Ballerina, Ana de Armas and everyone else involved in the spin-off truly committed themselves to making it as spectacular and action-packed as the mainline John Wick movies. Evidently, that mandate also extended to Eve’s kill count in Ballerina, and judging from the flamethrower sequence alone, Eve could become as much a pillar of the John Wick franchise is its title character.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will be released in theaters on June 6.