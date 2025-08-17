Fantastic Four Star’s New R Rated Movie Is an Instant Global Streaming Hit

Like her Fantastic on-screen husband, Vanessa Kirby isn’t only celebrating the release of Fantastic Four: The First Steps. While that film may be the biggest title out with Kirby at the moment, the actress is currently dominating one popular streaming platform with her most recent release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Night Always Comes, which was released on Friday, August 15th, is already an instant global streaming hit for Netflix. The movie, which is led by Kirby, has taken to the Top 10 on Netflix’s Top Movies. Per Flix Patrol, the movie is the top film in Netflix’s Top 10 Global Movies, however, domestically the film is currently in third place on Netflix, behind K-Pop Demon Hunters and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which are in first and second, respectively. Here’s the trailer:

Play video

Of course, Kirby also stars in Hobbs & Shaw, giving her two films in Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. currently. Not bad, for the in-demand actress. Especially as Fantastic Four: The First Steps is still in the top four at the domestic box office. Night Always Comes is a Netflix film that follows Kirby’s character, Lynette, as she opts to risk everything in order to try to secure a future for herself and her brother by ultimately setting out on a “dangerous odyssey, confronting her own dark past over the course of one propulsive night.” The film hails from director Benjamin Caron from a screenplay penned by Sarah Conradt.

Kirby’s new movie is based on the book, “The Night Always Comes,” by author Willy Vlautin. The film adaptation stars Kirby, as well as Zack Gottsagen as Kenny, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Doreen, Jennifer Lanier as Shirley, Jason Rouse as Elvis, Randall Park as Scott, Julia Fox as Gloria, Eli Roth as Blake, and Jake McDorman as Jack. The movie currently has a rating of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes with only thirty-four reviews accounted for, while audiences gave the film a slightly worse score of 49% on the Popcornmeter, suggesting that critics and audiences appear to be on the same page with the film. Most seem to agree that while Kirby delivers a strong performance, the film is incapable of properly telling the powerful story it attempts to tell.

Night Always Comes is seemingly a big project for Kirby as she serves as a producer on the film adaptation, alongside Benjamin Caron, Jodie Caron, Lauren Dark, Ryan Bartecki, Gary Levinsohn, and Billy Hines. While the film may be a miss for audiences and critics alike, the film does have a talented crew behind it. Caron, of course, has previously directed episodes of Andor, The Crown, Sherlock, and Skins, all of which are critically acclaimed television shows. On the film side, though, Caron is still building his resume as the only other feature film Caron has helmed is 2023’s Sharper.

Luckily, fans of Kirby have a wide range of titles they can currently check out if they’re looking to see more from the actress. Along with Fantastic Four: The First Steps currently playing in theaters, Hobbs & Shaw is now streaming on Netflix along with Night Always Comes. The actress also appeared in Netflix’s The Crown, which fans can watch now on the streaming service.