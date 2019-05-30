Sylvester Stallone Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Rambo V Action Scene

Sylvester Stallone is back in action as John Rambo this year, and the actor has been keeping fans well-informed on his journey via social media. One of the latest Instagram posts from Stallone shows some behind-the-scenes stunt work in a cave.

“This is how it in action scene is set up. Presently we are underground in a cave, obviously it’s very dusty and difficult to breathe but it’s real…,” Stallone wrote.

Many people commented on the video, including another action star: The Rock.

“‘Drop the spear, dive and get ready to cut his leg off’. F***. Yes,” The Rock wrote.

“@therock and that’s going to happen to the enemy that they actually have sympathy for. What’s coming to the rest is an unstoppable traveling horror show. I love it,” Stallone replied.

Fans commented on the post, too, clearly excited to see Stallone back in action.

“Sly never stops striving for perfection,” @wayneallen76 wrote.

“Thanks Sly for being on this earth,” @hiche13 added.

“Thank you for sharing this inside peak with us,” @mela414 replied.

Last week, Stallone promised the upcoming action flick would see some “serious vengeance.” Read the actor’s interview here.

Back in November, tons of story details were released for Rambo V.

The summary given by Splash Report was vast, revealing the story “begins with a violent and horrific cold open.” We’ll apparently start with the cartel kidnapping a young girl before the movie takes us on a journey to Bowie, Arizona, where we last left John Rambo. While Rambo is living the quiet life and working on his farm, he’s also dealing with “severe PTSD” and even has a caregiver. The story “really kicks into gear” when his caregiver reveals her daughter, who Rambo has become attached to, has also been kidnapped. The synopsis continues with moments of violent torture by Rambo, daring rescues, and some important deaths.

If you’re looking for spoilers, Splash Report has got you covered with some extremely specific details. They sum up Last Blood by saying it’s “about as straightforward as an R rated action film gets.”

Rambo V: Last Blood is set to hit theaters on September 20th.