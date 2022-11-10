Sylvester Stallone Shares Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Update

Sylvester Stallone gave fans another update on Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis this week. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the star to discuss Tulsa King. During that conversation, he shared that his longtime friend was in rough shape. The actor said, "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he's been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It's so sad." Unfortunately, this news is about par for the course with this diagnosis. Aphasia is a major adjustment for the individuals affected and their families. Luckily, Willis has a robust support system in place with doctors, his wife, and children all around to help in this new chapter of his life. If he's been brought any of the social media posts about him since the diagnosis became public, he has to feel good about those reactions as well. People really love the Die Hard star and want him to be able to enjoy his retirement from acting.

On Instagram, the Willis family thanked everyone for their continued support. It felt like everyone in Hollywood had something nice to say about the action star when the diagnosis was reported. As they navigate this difficult time, his wife and children ask for a bit of time to adjust. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family said. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

An Older Willis Series Is Headed To Streaming

Fans of the actor's previous work can get excited about Moonlighting possibly coming to streaming. The series starred Cybill Shepherd as well and has remained in media limbo for years now. On Twitter, creator Glenn Caron explained that the process has begun to get all of it on one of the many streaming platforms that exits.

The creator tweeted, "CAT'S OUTTA THE BAG. Can't keep it under my hat any longer--the business of getting all 5 seasons of "Moonlighting" starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd ready for streaming has begun!"

"When we made Moonlighting, television shows didn't typically use pop music," Caron previously told EW when asked about the series. "It was really just us and Miami Vice at that time. So when deals were made for the music, no one anticipated streaming. In order to exhibit the show [on streaming], the owner of the shows, which is the Walt Disney Company, has to go back and make deals for all that music – and they've resisted doing that for six or seven years now."

