First New Bruce Willis Photo Shared by His Wife Since Announcement of Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ family has shared the first photo of he and his wife since he was diagnosed with Aphasia. Mabel Ray Willis snapped the delightful picture of her parents in the woods and people are loving the serene moment. It’s only been about a week since the news of the actor’s condition made headlines, but it looks like he’s doing well. Willis had to take a step back from acting because of the diagnosis. All kinds of well-wishes flooded in from all corners of social media on the entire family’s profiles. Famous friends have also posted about the good times they’ve had with Willis on the set of many projects. A lot of people realized how much they enjoyed the actor in his multiple forms over the years. Now, it looks like he can just enjoy the retirement with his family and vibe with nature.

When Willis’ diagnosis was reported, his family explained their decision and thanked the fans for the unrelenting support in such a dark time. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family wrote. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

“It’s been difficult to find the right words for someone I’ve always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person,” Hayley Joel Osment said on Instagram last week. “He’s a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come… I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with courage and high spirits that have always defined them.”

Pulp Fiction star John Travolta penned a heartfelt tribute recently too. “”Bruce and I became good friends when we shared two of our biggest hits together. Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.”

On Twitter, M. Night Shyamalan explained the respect for an actor he’ll always be linked with. “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis,” the director began. “I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid.”

