Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming

Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.

Earlier this week, Caron teased that he had a major announcement regarding Moonlighting, and that announcement arrived on Wednesday afternoon. Caron revealed on Twitter that the process of getting Moonlighting ready for streaming has officially begun. You can check out his tweet below.

CAT'S OUTTA THE BAG



Can't keep it under my hat any longer--the business of getting all 5 seasons of "Moonlighting" starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd ready for streaming has begun! pic.twitter.com/7XVZauGkHF — Glenn Caron (@GlennGCaron) October 5, 2022

Caron went on to say that the journey to get Moonlighting online is an "ambitious" one with "lots of moving parts." He also notes that it could take a while to arrive on a streaming service. There's currently no word as to when Moonlighting will be streaming, or which service will host the series.

Moonlighting hasn't been available to stream anywhere over the years, and Caron recently revealed that the issue with streaming has been the music used in the original series. The rights aren't in place for all of the music featured in the show all these years later.

"When we made Moonlighting, television shows didn't typically use pop music," Caron told EW. "It was really just us and Miami Vice at that time. So when deals were made for the music, no one anticipated streaming. In order to exhibit the show [on streaming], the owner of the shows, which is the Walt Disney Company, has to go back and make deals for all that music – and they've resisted doing that for six or seven years now."

Unlike Moonlighting, Miami Vice is available online (all five seasons are streaming on Peacock). ABC confirmed to EW that it does still own the rights to Moonlighting, but didn't respond to a request for comment about the future of the series in regards to streaming.

"With all the attention that Bruce has been getting, hopefully one good thing that might come out of it is we can reinitiate the conversation with Disney about releasing the streaming rights," Caron said. "It's hard for me to understand why we can't find a way to make it work. Peacock is now streaming Miami Vice, so clearly somebody has figured it out."