Bruce Willis Sells Likeness Rights to Deepfake Firm

Bruce Willis has sold his likeness to a deepfake firm. Deepcake will have the rights to characters using his likeness with the technology. In an ad for the company his face appeared and fans were instantly confused by the entire situation. Engineers reportedly took his face from Die Hard and The Fifth Element to compose the image. In the end, Willis' estate has the final sign off on any projects. Konstantin Solovyov played him in the ad for Megafon. Check out this bizarre scene down below.

"I liked the precision of my character. It's a great opportunity for me to go back in time," Willis told Deepcake. "With the advent of the modern technology, I could communicate, work and participate in filming, even being on another continent. It's a brand new and interesting experience for me, and I grateful to our team."

When Willis' diagnosis was reported, his family explained their decision and thanked the fans for the unrelenting support in such a dark time. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family wrote. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Bruce Willis Gets Support From Entire Celebrity Community

"It's been difficult to find the right words for someone I've always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person," Hayley Joel Osment previously wrote on Instagram. "He's a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come… I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with courage and high spirits that have always defined them."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt had a story from filming Looper as well, "I had a moment of validation, there was a scene later in the movie where we were yelling at each other. I don't know if Bruce did this on purpose or he did it unintentionally, but it was kind of the highest compliment he could pay me. It was right after they said cut, he was turning away and walking back to his mark, he didn't even say it to me, he kind of said it to himself, 'Sounds like me.' I just turned to myself and was like, 'F—ng yes!' I think, knowing him, that was really his ultra generous way of paying me a compliment, but it was very kind to do it in that way."

Do you think the Deepfake idea is creepy? Let us know down in the comments!