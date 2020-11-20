Sylvester Stallone Reveals The Only Way Rambo Would Return

✖

Sylvester Stallone brought Rambo out of retirement for one last go-round in Rambo: Last Blood, but don't expect to see the character make another leap to the big-screen if Stallone has anything to say about it. Stallone, who recently revealed that he was filming a part in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad film, responded to a question asking if we would see Rambo return in another movie on Instagram, and while he doesn't rule it out, he does say there's only one way it would happen. Stallone replied "Only as a streaming prequel or not at all,' so while we might see the character once more, it won't be the older grizzled vet we've seen over the past few films (via Movieweb).

Stallone has said he would love to explore the character in a prequel in the past, though the streaming service aspect of that is new. As for why, Stallone sees the character as "the best person you could find. He was the captain of the team; he was the most popular kid in school; super athlete. He was like Jim Thorpe, and the war is what changed him. If you saw him before, he was like the perfect guy."

Now, de-aging technology has come a long way, but we imagine Stallone would have the role recast for a prequel since the character would be in his teens.

As for the last outing, Rambo: Last Blood brought in $91.5 million on a $50 million budget and carries a stark divide amongst critics and the general audience, reflected in its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critic score is sitting at 26%, but the audience score is thriving at 82%, so it seems many would be open to seeing Rambo in action again, and we'll just have to wait and see if a prequel ends up happening.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.

"Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series."

Rambo: Last Blood is available on home video now.

Do you want to see a Rambo prequel? Let us know in the comments!