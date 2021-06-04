Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Wrapping Superhero Movie Samaritan With New Set Video

✖

The upcoming superhero film Samaritan is now one step closer to arriving in theaters around the world. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan is about a famous superhero who disappeared after a fight a couple of decades ago, and the young man who goes on a journey to prove that he's still out there. Fans of the superhero genre have been looking forward to seeing this movie completed, and now we know that the hardest part is over. In the midst of these difficult and dangerous times, Samaritan has finished production.

Stallone took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of the cast and crew of Samaritan celebrating its completion. In the video, Stallone waves to crew members around him as they clap and cheer for the milestone.

"I will miss working on this production with the cast and crew and attention to every detail by our wonderful director Julius Avery and producer Brandon Aftergood and our fearless army of stunt men," Stallone wrote. "Entire crew was tested down to the last person every day for Covid which amounted to thousands upon thousands of tests and we came through like champs! Yes, this moment in time will always hold a special place in my heart, keep punching!"

Stallone stars in Samaritan alongside Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, Dascha Polanco, and Javon "Wanna" Walton. The film is directed by Overlord helmer Julius Avery with a script from Bragi F. Schut.

While Stallone and the rest of the team have now completed production on Samaritan, the project wasn't exactly easy from start to finish. Initially in production back in March, the film had to go on hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, there isn't a release date in place for Samaritan. The original plan was to released the film in 2021, and that still might be true when all is said and done. However, with post-production still ahead, it's hard to tell exactly when it will be finished. When you consider just how many movies are already getting released in 2021, there's potentially a chance Samaritan could be shifted back to 2022.

