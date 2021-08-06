Sylvester Stallone Shares Epic Throwback Video of Expendables 3 Cast

✖

It's been seven years since the last Expendables movie hit theatres, and fans of the star-studded Sylvester Stallone franchise have been eager to hear news about a fourth installment. There have been rumors for a long time that another movie is coming, but it's been over a year since we have heard any updates about the franchise. It was reported last year that a spin-off starring Jason Statham was in the works, but no news has come out about the movie since. This week, Stallone took to Instagram to share a throwback video featuring The Expendables 3 cast, and it has us hoping once again for a fourth movie.

"The gang like no other! Miss these guys...," Stallone captioned the post. In addition to Stallone, the video includes big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, Jason Statham, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, and more. "The world's biggest selfie," Stallone proclaims in the video. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

While plans for Expendables 4 remain uncertain, we did recently get an update on another Stallone-led franchise. Turns out, the actor will not be reprising his role in the latest Rocky spin-off, Creed 3. "It will be done, but I won't be in it," Stallone wrote in a reply to an Instagram comment. "Keep punching."

However, Stallone is about to be seen in another big franchise: the DCEU. The first official trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was released in March and revealed that Stallone would be providing the voice for King Shark. Last year, Stallone revealed in another Instagram post that he was cast in a secret role for The Suicide Squad, and teased that the movie was a "spectacular effort." At the time, no one knew he was playing King Shark, but he still hyped up the film in the nicest way. "I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included," he wrote. "I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that, but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

Are you holding out hope for an Expendables 4? Tell us in the comments!

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.