Sylvester Stallone Working on Another Expendables Movie

Sylvester Stallone is working on another Expendables movie. He didn’t drop the news in an interview. A studio didn’t share the information. Stallone confirmed it himself, wholly unsolicited, on his own social media channels. The promise of a fourth film comes five years after the last Expendables movie dropped in theaters, with the franchise having already nabbed just about every action movie star imaginable already.

“All of those 4th of July fireworks got my mind going,” Stallone wrote on an Instagram post. “I am starting to cook up the next adventure!” The caption is written on a post of a photo featuring Stallone as his Expendables character Barney Ross.

Check out the first tease of Expendables 4 in Stallone’s Instagram photo below!

The Expendables franchise launched with its first film in 2010. Rounding up action movie mega stars like Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Eric Roberts, Randy Coutore, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Terry Crews, Bruce Willis, and Arnold Shwarzenegger, the title became an instant point of interest for fans of the cast. Thruogh the following years, sequels dropped in 2012 and 2014 and rumors of a female-led equivalent expansion came and went.

Together, the three Expendables movies have racked up more than $800 million at the worldwide box office.

So far, the franchise has not added other action movie standouts like Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, and Dwayne Johnson. Whether or not Stallone’s franchise can get those actors involved remains unknown but they would certainly be impressive gets for the currently dormant franchise.

The Expendables 4 does not yet have a release date.