Sylvester Stallone Shares Rambo V First Look BTS Video

2019 is bringing moviegoers tons of sequels and reboots, and one that has action fans extra excited is Rambo: Last Blood. The movie’s star, Sylvester Stallone, has been teasing fans with some behind-the-scenes images and videos. The latest video shared to the actor’s Instagram account shows various locations, camera work, and impressive stunts by Stallone.

“A handmade film like the 1st one … BLOOD SWEAT TEARS And working with fantastic actors! Sept 20,” the actor wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the video, excited for the extra Rambo content.

“This movie is going to be amazing. Rambo rises again and kicks ass like he always does. Can’t wait to see it Sylvester,” @pamela.kabana.96 wrote.

“Sly we see your hard work and dedication! I cannot wait to see Rambo 5!!!,” @ayesha58_ replied.

“Boom time,” @s_chatterje added.

This isn’t the first time Stallone has shared images from Last Blood. Earlier this year, he shared photos of Rambo’s adopted family and pictures from the character’s combat history.

Back in November, lots of story details were released for the new movie.

The summary given by Splash Report is vast, revealing the story “begins with a violent and horrific cold open.” We’ll apparently start with the cartel kidnapping a young girl before the movie takes us on a journey to Bowie, Arizona, where we last left John Rambo. While Rambo is living the quiet life and working on his farm, he’s also dealing with “severe PTSD” and even has a caregiver. The story “really kicks into gear” when his caregiver reveals her daughter, who Rambo has become attached to, has also been kidnapped. The synopsis continues with moments of violent torture by Rambo, daring rescues, and some important deaths.

If you’re looking for spoilers, Splash Report has got you covered with some extremely specific details. They sum up Last Blood by saying it’s “about as straightforward as an R rated action film gets.”

Rambo V: Last Blood is expected to hit theaters on September 20th.

