Taika Waititi's Animated Flash Gordon Reboot Now a Live-Action Movie

Flash Gordon is getting a live-action movie written by Taika Waititi now and fans are excited. John Davis and John Fox are aboard to produce according to Collider. They talked to the Jungle Crusie producer and he explained how the project had evolved over time. "Taika is writing it. It was a movie that was a huge influence on him growing up,” Davis said. “It is one of his favorite movies. He initially said to me, 'Let's do it animated.' I said, 'Okay.' Then we got into it and started developing it and he said, 'No, let's do it live-action.' I said, 'Even better.'" Of course, the movie will be based on the 1930s comics drawn by Alex Raymond. In the 80s, fans were treated to Sam Jones in a wicked space adventure with Max von Sydow as Emperor Ming. Waititi was quite busy with both Thor: Love and Thunder alongside his Star Wars movie. But, Davis thinks that the director will always find time for Flash Gordon.

"He has the most fantastically interesting vision for this movie. And you can only know it is Taika. It is what he does. It is the way he looks at the world. He is the greatest guy in the world. He is the funniest guy in the world. And he thinks on a different plane. And this movie embraces everything that's special about Taika, and his vision," the producer explained before expressing hope that audiences would enjoy the modernized take. "It harkens in a very interesting way to the original conception from the comics.”

"Well, he's writing it. So when somebody writes a script that they're going to direct, they're obviously going to really like the script, right? So you get a big leg up, right? A lot of times, you go to a huge director with somebody else's script and he's got to reinvent it. They've got to make it their own. They've got to... whatever. This is going to be Taika-ready," the producer offered.

A couple of years ago, Comicbook.com caught up with Sam Jones. "The original concept was the influence that the character Flash Gordon had on the world before the movie," Jones explained, "and of course, after the movie came out the influence the movie has had on myself and on the world. It's the first time in my life that I’ve had an unrestricted platform to just be myself. I’m not worried about where the camera is or what I’m saying. It’s about my life with failures and successes. It’s going to be very rewarding and uplifting. There’s pieces of gold and nuggets from people in my life who have influenced me and I just want to pass that on."

