Taika Waititi Returns to Filming After Coronavirus Shutdown

Nearly five months after the spread of coronavirus rocked the globe and shut down industries in the United States, filmmaker Taika Waititi is now back at work on his latest project, likely the Michael Fassbender-starring soccer flick Next Goal Wins. Fans are eager to see what's next from the writer and director after winning an Academy Award for his script Jojo Rabbit, but it's the next Marvel Studios project Thor: Love and Thunder that people are most excited to see. While that movie is still a ways away, Waititi is still not losing any sleep while bringing his next film to life.

Check out Waititi's social media post and see how hard he's working now that he's back on set:

Next Goal Wins is going to be a smaller affair than his next foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though little is known about Thor: Love and Thunder except that it will feature the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who will become the Mighty Thor in the movie, and that Christian Bale will likely feature as the villain.

Waititi recently spoke with the BBC about the project and said Thor: Love and Thunder will challenge his abilities as a storyteller as he embraces romance.

“I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi said. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

The filmmaker is also working on developing a brand new film in the Star Wars franchise, though he's very early in the writing phase on that project. But this won't be Waititi's first foray into the galaxy far, far away, as he's already earned some experience after appearing in and directing an episode from the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Waititi's next film Next Goal Wins does not yet have a release date.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.