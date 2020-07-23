Star Wars: Taika Waititi Confirms He's Started Writing New Film

✖

Lucasfilm confirmed earlier this year that Taika Waititi had been tapped to direct a new Star Wars movie, which he'll be writing with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, with the filmmaker recently confirming that he had started the writing process on the new film. Given that production on movies and TV shows around the world has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear when audiences can actually expect the film to move forward, as it's possible he is merely writing down ideas and concepts for the new movie and hasn't moved on to the scripting stage, but knowing that he's working on the film at all is exciting news for fans.

During a recent interview with BBC, when the topic of Star Wars came up, Waititi confirmed, "We're writing."

The filmmaker also joked about the ambiguous nature of discussing Star Wars with him, as the interviewer merely brought up the topic and hoped for any insight into his film.

"This is you: 'Here's a question...Star Wars?' How am I supposed to answer that? Yes," Waititi joked.

After demonstrating how well he could handle a major franchise film with Thor: Ragnarok, he ventured to the galaxy far, far away as a director on Season One of The Mandalorian. His efforts impressed audiences, leading fans to wonder if we could ever get a feature film from the director, though he long cast doubt on such an endeavor happening.

Back in 2017, Waititi weighed in on whether he'd ever make a Star Wars film, joking on Twitter that he likes to complete his films, a dig at how many filmmakers had parted ways with their films after being hired. When asked about those comments in a subsequent interview, he clarified that he believes he would be fired from such a massive production, rather than attempting to insult Lucasfilm.

As time went by, Waititi offered more hopeful remarks about potentially developing a Star Wars film.

"I wish there was a better story, I’ll put it that way," Waititi admitted to Variety earlier this year. "Are there discussions about the Star Wars film? Like, yeah, I discussed with my friends in 1996 how cool Star Wars was. That’s what they’re going off. I think people see me hanging out with people, especially with Star Wars, and think I’m having some big discussions about it. I would f—ing love to."

While Lucasfilm has three confirmed release dates for Star Wars films in December of 2022, December of 2024, and December of 2026, it's unclear if Waititi's film will be one of those endeavors. Stay tuned for details on the project.

