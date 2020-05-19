One Company Is Hiring Someone to Watch Nothing But Dog Movies for a Day

✖

Now that most of us have had a decent amount of time on our hands, one company is looking to hire a binge-watcher with one very specific skillset. Spruce — a company that specializes in making dog supplements — is hiring one lucky movie watcher to watch nothing but dog movies for a day. Using Disney+, the applicant will have to watch nearly a dozen dog-centric movies and keep notes on the flicks, like identifying trends in relationships, plot, dialogue, and more.

The gig pays a cool $1,000 to the lucky applicant that gets chosen for the gig. Not only that, but Spruce is also rewarding the new hire with a full year's subscription to Disney+, a three-month subscription to Barkbox, and a gift package of the company's dog-safe CBD oil.

There's even some flexibility involved. Spruce has a list of 15 different movies featuring dogs and whoever wins the job gets to pick 10 of the films to watch. The list of movies you can choose from is below:

101 Dalmatians

Eight Below

Turner and Hooch

Bolt

Lady and the Tramp

The Incredible Journey

Snow Dogs

Super Buddies

Old Yeller

The Fox and the Hound

The Shaggy Dog

White Fang

Frankenweenie

Benji the Hunted

Togo

Who's the company looking for in an application? As you might expect, the company requires the hire to be a big dog lover. Better yet, as the company says, you must also enjoy watching movies. Other requirements for the "ideal" applicant include having a strong attention to detail, the ability to binge-watch all 10 movies in a short amount of time, and accounts on both Facebook and Twitter.

"Here at Spruce, we created a dog-friendly version of our lab-grade CBD oil because we know just how important our customers’ pets are to them," the comapny says in a press release. "Our team is full of dog lovers, and one of our favorite ways to relax with our furry friends is by curling up together to watch one of the many excellent dog movies available on streaming services across the web. From 101 Dalmatians to Eight Below, these tales of incredible dog and human relationships have left us inspired, energized, and all the more thankful for our own pups. "

The statement adds, "That’s why we’re looking for someone to help us with a project to compare some of the most popular dog movies of all time. On honor of National Pet Month, we’re enlisting someone to binge-watch 10 classic dog movies and compare them to each other, identifying trends in relationships, plot, dialogue, characters, and more along the way, for $1,000."

This isn't the first time a marketing department has made a comparable gig available. Earlier this year, Dish hired someone to watch 15 hours of The Office for a similar payment package.

For complete rules and to apply, you can visit the Spruce site here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.