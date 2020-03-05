You Can Get Paid Just for Binge-Watching The Office

Dish is willing to pay someone $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office. This offer to make a superfan’s dream come true runs until March 16th. All you have to do to win is fill out the online application, post a video submission to increase your chances to win, and explain in 300 words why you are the biggest fan of The Office around. You get some pretty sweet gifts as a part of the winning package. There’s the $1,000, which is choice, a kit with a bunch of The Office merch, a Netflix gift card, and the ability to earn that cash from wherever you want. All you got to do is fulfill the requirements and you’re golden.

Upon being selected, the lucky person will be tasked with watching 15 hours of The Office over the course of nine days. That’s 45 episodes! Of course, you will also have to complete a checklist of common tropes that appear throughout each episode and over the course of the show’s run. (You are going to have to do a little bit of work to earn that $1,000.) Even so, it’s a pretty sweet gig with al things considered. This whole contest came about because the show is celebrating it’s 15-year anniversary in March. That milestone is a big one, especially with the show getting ready to make it’s debut on NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform next year.

Do you think watching The Office is cool? Do you think doing alcohol is cool? It seems like yesterday Michael Scott hit Meredith with his car, and Jim put Andy’s phone in the ceiling. Believe it or not, The Office has been around for 15 years this March. To celebrate its anniversary, USDish.com is teaming up with one die-hard fan to watch 15 hours of The Office for $1,000. Got caught in a pyramid scheme with the son of the deposed king of Nigeria? This isn’t a case of Scott’s tots. When we say we’ll pay you $1,000 to watch about 15 hours, we mean it. You were there when Jim proposed to Pam. You watched as Dwight “lit” the office on fire. You sat through hours of Andy’s “singing.” Now you can earn 1,000 bucks to watch The Office all over again.

Do you sing in the shower, spend too much time volunteering, or occasionally hit someone with your car? We don’t care how “flawed” you are. We want you to apply! Here’s the lowdown: the person who lands the gig will have 9 days to watch 15 hours of The Office (roughly 45 episodes). As you’re watching, you’ll need to complete a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode. For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration? The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes. We’ll provide you with general guidelines to track your experience, but in true Kelly Kapoor fashion, we also want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media. Think Meredith is a little predictable? Wish Toby had more lines? Let’s hear it!

If you’re obsessed with The Office as much as Michael is obsessed with Ryan, we’ll hook you up with more than cold hard cash.

THE BENEFITS:

* $1,000 in compensation (you know, in case you forgot)

* Winner’s kit with The Office swag (which may or may not include a Dundie, “World’s Best Boss” mug, Jell-O, and a stapler)

* Netflix gift card

* Freedom to complete the “job” from wherever you please (no need to go into an office to watch The Office)

To learn more or apply, click here.