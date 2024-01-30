Tarot Trailer Released by Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the official trailer for Tarot, the upcoming horror movie that stars, among others, Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jacob Batalon. Written for the Screen and Directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, the movie is based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Nicholas Adams. According to the book's synopsis, the story "follows group of college friends who start dying in ways that are related to their fortunes after having their horoscopes read. Before their time runs out, they have to work together to uncover the mystery."

That has some pretty big Final Destination vibes, although with the twist of the Tarot reading rather than a singular psychic vision. The movie also stars Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, and Avantika. Originally titled Horrorscope (maybe in a nod to TerrorVision?), the movie was set for a June release, but got a new title and release date before the marketing blitz started.

You can see it below.

Here's the official synopsis:

In Tarot, When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else's deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.

Ground Control's Scott Glassgold produced through Alloy Entertainment, together with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. Halberg and Cohen served as executive producers, along with Screen Gems.

Tarot is expected in theaters on May 10.